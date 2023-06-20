Home / India News / Khattar takes train to join Gadkari to lay foundation stone in Sonipat

Khattar takes train to join Gadkari to lay foundation stone in Sonipat

Gadkari will be inaugurating 11 flyovers on the eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat

IANS Chandigarh
Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:05 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday travelled by Jan Shatabdi Express train from Chandigarh to Sonipat where Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will be inaugurating 11 flyovers on the eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat.

The Chief Minister's Office told IANS that the Chief Minister is a frequent traveller in a train. "Even he prefers to travel by train to his hometown Karnal from Chandigarh," an official said.

Regarding Gadkari's daylong visit to the state on Tuesday, the official said besides the inauguration of 11 flyovers part of a 24-km long project constructed with an outlay Rs 900 crore, he would lay the foundation stone of four national highway projects in Sonipat, Karnal and Ambala at a cost of Rs 3,835 crore.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for the construction work of Karnal Green Field Six-Lane Ring Road project at Kutail village in Karnal district.

The total length of this project is 35 km and it will cost about Rs 1,700 crore. Similarly, the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction work of Ambala Green Field Six Lane Ring Road project at Jandli village in Ambala district.

The total length of this project is 23 km and it will cost a total of Rs 1,100 crore.

A day earlier Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the government is strengthening the road network. These major road projects will change the picture of infrastructure in the state and will also give a new direction to the development of industries.

Along with Haryana, the commuters of Punjab, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir passing through the Delhi-Panipat corridor will be benefitted.

Similarly, the construction of Ambala and Karnal Ring Road will provide relief to the local people from the traffic congestion in the city in both the districts.

--IANS

vg/dpb

 

Topics :Nitin GadkariManohar Lal KhattarHaryana

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:16 AM IST

