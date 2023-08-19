Home / India News / A monumental triumph: PM Modi lauds U-20 World Championships medalists

A monumental triumph: PM Modi lauds U-20 World Championships medalists

ANI New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian women wrestlers for their outstanding performance at the U-20 World Championships 2023, winning seven medals including three gold for India.

PM Modi congratulated the women wrestlers on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday.

"A monumental triumph for Indian Women Wrestlers! Our team has won the Women Wrestling team title at the 2023 U-20 World Championships, delivering an unparalleled performance with 7 medals, of which 3 are Golds. Among the memorable performances was by Antim for retaining her title becoming the first ever to win it twice! This glorious win stands as an embodiment of the unwavering commitment, sheer determination and exceptional talent of our emerging wrestlers," he wrote in the social media handle.

 

Reigning Junior World Champion Antim Panghal defeated Ukraine's Mariia Yefremova 4-0 to win a gold medal in the women's 53kg weight category.

Her brute power and clever movements gained her a 4-0 victory. Panghal conceded only two points during the event, demonstrating her unequalled expertise and power.

Also, Khelo India athlete Savita won gold in the women's 62 kg category.

Earlier, Indian wrestler Priya Malik secured a gold medal at the ongoing U20 World Wrestling Championships being held in Jordan on Thursday, becoming the second Indian woman ever to clinch a gold in the competition.

Priya won the gold in the 76 kg category, defeating Germany's Laura Kuehn 5-0 in the gold medal bout. Previously, Antim Panghal had won a gold in the previous edition.

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

