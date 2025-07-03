Home / India News / Aadhaar authentication hits 2.29 bn-mark in June; face authentications rise

Aadhaar authentication hits 2.29 bn-mark in June; face authentications rise

The Aadhaar-based authentication is being used to deliver welfare services and enable people to access services from various providers

Aadhaar
So far, nearly 1.75 billion face authentication transactions have been completed. | Photo: Shutterstock
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aadhaar card holders carried out 2.29 billion authentication transactions in June 2025, a rise of 7.8 per cent from June 2024. There's steady growth seen reflecting the wide use of Aadhaar in India’s expanding digital economy. Since the launch of Aadhaar, more than 154.52 billion authentication transactions have been recorded, showed government data.
 
The Aadhaar-based authentication is being used to deliver welfare services and enable people to access services from various providers. This is one of the main reasons behind the constant growth in Aadhaar transactions over the years.
 
The face authentication feature, developed by UIDAI using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, also saw a sharp rise. In June 2025, 158.7 million face authentication transactions took place, compared to 46.1 million in June 2024.
 
So far, nearly 1.75 billion face authentication transactions have been completed.
 
The AI-based face verification system works on both Android and iOS devices allowing users to confirm their identity with just a face scan, combining ease of use with strong security measures.
 
Over 100 organisations including government bodies, banks, oil companies, and telecom providers are currently using face authentication to deliver services and benefits more smoothly.
 
In June 2025, Aadhaar was also used for more than 394.7 million e-KYC transactions. This service is mainly used to improve customer onboarding in order to help businesses, especially in the financial sector.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

80% of vehicle owners in Delhi against fuel ban on old vehicles: Survey

Delhi govt challenges CAQM fuel ban on old vehicles, cites tech flaws

Fire breaks out at Aiims Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

Only established institution to decide next Dalai Lama, no one else: Rijiju

LIVE news updates: World order created after World War II is changing fast, says PM Modi

Topics :AadhaarArtificial intelligenceAadhaar authenticationDigital India

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story