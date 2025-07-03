Aadhaar authentication hits 2.29 bn-mark in June; face authentications rise

Aadhaar card holders carried out 2.29 billion authentication transactions in June 2025, a rise of 7.8 per cent from June 2024. There's steady growth seen reflecting the wide use of Aadhaar in India’s expanding digital economy. Since the launch of Aadhaar, more than 154.52 billion authentication transactions have been recorded, showed government data.

The Aadhaar-based authentication is being used to deliver welfare services and enable people to access services from various providers. This is one of the main reasons behind the constant growth in Aadhaar transactions over the years.

The face authentication feature, developed by UIDAI using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, also saw a sharp rise. In June 2025, 158.7 million face authentication transactions took place, compared to 46.1 million in June 2024.