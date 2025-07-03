Only established institution to decide next Dalai Lama, no one else: Rijiju

In a snub to China, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the leader of Tibetan Buddhist himself and no one else.
This is the first reaction by a senior government functionary on the comments of the Dalai Lama on his successor.
On Wednesday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation.
Talking to reporters here, Rijiju said the Dalai Lama is the "most important and defining institution" for the Buddhists.
"And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the Incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself. Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place," Rijiju said.
The minister's remarks came after China rejected the Nobel Peace laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval.
Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a fellow Union minister, are representing the Government of India on the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday event in Dharamshala on July 6.
The minister said the birthday event is a religious function and has nothing to do with politics.
The 14th Dalai Lama is the most important institution for Tibetans and all those who follow the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism.
