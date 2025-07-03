Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Aiims Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

Fire breaks out at Aiims Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

Five fire engines have been rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. Aiims has not yet issued an official response

AIIMS Delhi
A blast followed by a fire broke out in an electrical transformer near the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
A fire broke out in a transformer close to the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) told the Press Trust of India.
 
The DFS said they received a call about the incident at 3:34 pm, following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. The blaze was swiftly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.
 
“The fire was confined to a transformer near the Aiims Trauma Centre. It has been completely extinguished. Fortunately, no one was harmed,” a DFS official told PTI.
 
Meanwhile, fire officer Manoj Mehlawat told ANI, “We received information about fire in the transformer at 3.35 pm. The fire broke out due to the heat. A total of 8 fire tenders were involved in the operation. There are no casualties. The fire has been extinguished.”
 
So far, Aiims has not released an official statement on the incident. Details regarding any damage caused by the fire are still awaited.   

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

