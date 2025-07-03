Fire breaks out at Aiims Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out in a transformer close to the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) told the Press Trust of India.

The DFS said they received a call about the incident at 3:34 pm, following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. The blaze was swiftly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

“The fire was confined to a transformer near the Aiims Trauma Centre. It has been completely extinguished. Fortunately, no one was harmed,” a DFS official told PTI.