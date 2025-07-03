“We have informed them that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras that were installed are not a robust system, and there are still many challenges with them,” he added.

Sirsa has written to the CAQM, mentioning the challenges in the feasible implementation of the law.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them.

The Delhi government has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying the fuel ban on overage vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems, PTI reported on Thursday.

Sirsa highlighted that the law has not been implemented in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and the rest of the NCR.

“Technical glitches, non-working sensors, and malfunctioning speakers—all these challenges are there. It has not been integrated with the NCR data yet. It is not able to identify HSRP plates. We also said that such a law has not been implemented in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and the rest of NCR till now,” Sirsa further said.

The Delhi government, from July 1, banned fuel for end-of-life vehicles, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, irrespective of the states they are registered in.