80% of vehicle owners in Delhi against fuel ban on old vehicles: Survey

As many as 8 out of 10 vehicle owners in Delhi are against the government's fuel ban on old vehicles, which prohibits petrol pumps from selling fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, according to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles. The new policy affects approximately 6.2 million end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in the city and has sparked widespread public discontent.

The survey highlights a stark difference in opinion between two-wheeler and four-wheeler owners. While 87 per cent of two-wheeler owners oppose the fuel ban, only 44 per cent of four-wheeler owners share this view. Given that two-wheelers constitute about 70 per cent of the affected vehicles, this opposition represents a significant portion of daily commuters who rely on older bikes for transportation. Many owners of older two-wheelers, especially from lower-income groups, feel unfairly targeted as they struggle to afford replacements and face vehicle impoundments.

Public criticism of the policy ALSO READ: Delhi govt challenges CAQM fuel ban on old vehicles, cites tech flaws Many Delhi residents have criticised the policy as "arbitrary and unfair", particularly for those with well-maintained vehicles that still meet pollution standards. Social media reactions describe the ban as elitist and disconnected from the financial realities of middle-class families. Critics also argue that forcing owners to scrap functioning vehicles contradicts sustainability goals and imposes financial burdens through recurring loans for new vehicles. There is also frustration over the policy’s focus on vehicle age rather than actual emissions performance. The survey also found that 65 per cent of respondents believe the Delhi government should have prioritised other pollution reduction initiatives before implementing the fuel ban. Suggested alternatives include tackling stubble burning, improving street cleaning with mechanised equipment, enforcing bans on garbage burning, and stricter controls on construction dust. Many feel these measures would have a greater impact on air quality than the current vehicle fuel restrictions.

Enforcement and public response The Delhi government has enforced the ban using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at over 500 fuel stations to identify and prevent refuelling of old vehicles. On the first day of the ban, 24 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were impounded, with fines imposed on owners. The transport department, municipal corporation, and Delhi Police are jointly overseeing enforcement. However, fuel pump operators have expressed concerns about confrontations with angry vehicle owners and have requested police presence for safety. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has defended the policy, saying it aligns with Supreme Court and Commission for Air Quality Management orders aimed at phasing out polluting vehicles. The government insists the move is regulatory, not political, and blames previous administrations for delays in addressing vehicular pollution. Besides, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has said that court directives since 2014 have compelled the government to act.