Home / India News / Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for IRCTC Tatkal bookings from July 1

Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for IRCTC Tatkal bookings from July 1

From July 1, Aadhaar will be compulsory for all online Tatkal bookings on IRCTC, with OTP authentication required from July 15 to ensure transparency and limit misuse

station, Indian Railway, railway station
station, Indian Railway, railway station(Photo: Shutterstock)
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Railways has announced that Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application from July 1, 2025.
 
Additionally, starting July 15, 2025, all online Tatkal bookings will require Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

OTP authentication for counter and agent bookings

From July 15, Tatkal tickets booked at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will also require system-based OTP authentication, with the OTP sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.

Booking restrictions for agents

To curb misuse, Indian Railways has also barred authorised ticketing agents from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window:
 
For AC classes, agents will be restricted from booking between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM
 
For non-AC classes, between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM
 
“These changes are being implemented to improve transparency in Tatkal bookings and to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine end users,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Advisory for passengers

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC have been directed to implement the required system upgrades and communicate the changes to Zonal Railways and relevant departments.
 
The Ministry has urged all passengers to link their Aadhaar details with their IRCTC user profiles to avoid inconvenience when the new rules take effect.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Railways trial 24-hr ticket confirmation for waitlist passengers

SC refuses to quash FIR against ex-judge accused of raping minor daughter

Delhi HC dismisses Amanatullah Khan's PIL on Batla House demolition drive

Cabinet clears ₹6,405 cr railway doubling projects in three states

Bihar logged 891 girls per 1,000 boys in 2022, lowest sex ratio at birth

Topics :IRCTCRailways Indian Railways

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story