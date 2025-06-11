Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for IRCTC Tatkal bookings from July 1

The Ministry of Railways has announced that Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application from July 1, 2025.

Additionally, starting July 15, 2025, all online Tatkal bookings will require Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

OTP authentication for counter and agent bookings

From July 15, Tatkal tickets booked at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will also require system-based OTP authentication, with the OTP sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.

Booking restrictions for agents

To curb misuse, Indian Railways has also barred authorised ticketing agents from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window: