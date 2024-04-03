AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

Sanjay Singh's bail comes as a relief for AAP, whose senior leaders, including party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, are still in judicial custody.

The SC bench, consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and P B Varale, approved the bail for the AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament after the ED stated it had no bojections to his release. The bench stated that Singh is permitted to continue his political engagements, but he must avoid making any statements about the ongoing case.