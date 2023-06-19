BRPL, BYPL to award contract for 5 mn smart meters by July 2023: Official

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are set to undergo a remarkable digital transformation with the phased implementation of their ambitious Smart Meter project.

This project aims to equip BSES with smart meters, positioning it as India's first fully digital utility. The tendering process for the project is currently underway and is slated to be finalised by July 2023.

BSES plans to commence on-ground implementation in the September-December quarter of 2023, with a target to complete the deployment of 5 million pre-paid/post-paid smart meters by FY 2024-25.

To ensure a cost-effective system, BSES aims to leverage its enhanced requirements and scale of operation to achieve per node lifecycle costs similar to or lower than recent tenders in other utilities.

One of the primary goals of the BSES Smart Meter project is to deliver a more efficient and cost-effective system for its 5 million consumers.

Recent tenders in various utilities, including Bihar and BEST Mumbai, have revealed per node lifecycle costs ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 11,500. With its larger requirements and scale of operation, BSES aims to make this investment highly cost-effective.

When contacted about its smart metering project, a BSES spokesperson said, "We are a committed world-class smart power distribution company working in the interest of 5 million consumers and 20 million residents of Delhi."

The estimated investment for this project is expected to range between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore, making it one of the most significant undertakings by BSES discoms, which have a turnover of over Rs 16,000 crore and a cash Ebitda of Rs 2,500 crore.

To ensure the quality and reliability of the service, BSES is partnering with several smart meter manufacturers and system integrators.

The names of these partners will be disclosed in due time. Notably, prominent meter manufacturers such as Genus, Secure and HPL, along with technology companies like EDF, have already shown keen interest in the ongoing tender process.

The BSES Smart Meter project follows the operational expenditure (opex) model, which is favoured by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and the Ministry of Power.

The smart prepaid meters, which include both pre and post-paid options, integrated with mobile applications, will empower the consumers by giving them unprecedented control over their energy consumption.

These meters go beyond simply tracking usage; they enable users to understand consumption patterns, manage bills, make online payments, and engage with upcoming energy management resources. Essentially, it's like having a remote control for your electricity needs.

Furthermore, this project represents not just an upgrade but a transformation. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, these smart meters will provide insights and analytics that would have been impossible to achieve otherwise. This translates to better services, prompt resolutions, and an active role for consumers in shaping the future of energy in Delhi.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited are joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and the Delhi government, with a shareholding ratio of 51:49. These discoms ensure reliable power supply to 5 million consumers and 20 million residents in South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

