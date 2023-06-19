Army rescue team saves 9 civilians stranded at inundated bridge in Raj

Officials of the Indian Army Rescue Column rescued nine civilians who were stuck in vehicles stranded on an inundated bridge in Rajasthan's Jalore district, officials said on Monday.

As per the officials, the bridge on National Highway 62, around 3 kms short of Sanderao En route Rd Pali-Jalore, was inundated with water after incessant rain in the area.

The Army Rescue Column on June 18, came across the stranded vehicles while moving to district HQs, Jalore. "Nine civilians were stuck in the vehicles stranded amongst the overflowing water at a bridge," officials added.

"Assessing the gravity of the situation, rescue teams acted swiftly by utilising available resources at their disposal. After four hours of rescue operation, nine civilians including children were rescued safely," they added.