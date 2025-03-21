Home / India News / AAP names Saurabh Bharadwaj Delhi chief, Manish Sisodia for Punjab unit

AAP names Saurabh Bharadwaj Delhi chief, Manish Sisodia for Punjab unit

Manish Sisodia, as Punjab chief, will focus on strengthening the party's organisation and ensuring the implementation of AAP's agenda

Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj
AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo: PTi)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday appointed former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new chief of its Delhi unit and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the in-charge of its Punjab unit. The leadership change comes after the party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, marking a strategic shift in its organisational structure.
 
Speaking to reporters, Saurabh Bharadwaj said he would continue to strengthen the party, adding that rebuilding is easier after an election loss. “In (Delhi) elections, AAP’s vote share was 43.5 per cent, while BJP’s was 45.5 per cent. This shows that nearly half of Delhi had voted for us despite all the use of police and administration (by the BJP against us). We will keep strengthening the party,” he said. 
 
According to a report by ANI, these key appointments have been taken in the AAP’s recent meeting. 
 
Saurabh Bharadwaj – Delhi unit chief
 
Manish Sisodia – in-charge, Punjab unit
 
Gopal Rai – in-charge, Gujarat unit

Also Read

'BJP tasting its own medicine': Saurabh Bhardwaj after Speaker's complaint

BJP's Shikha Rai defeats AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in Greater Kailash

Exit polls will be proven wrong, AAP going to form govt: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi polls: AAP to launch manifesto; BJP hits over unfulfilled promises

Centre demolished 12 slums in Delhi in past 2 years: Saurabh Bhardwaj

 
Pankaj Gupta – in-charge, Goa unit
 
Sandeep Pathak – in-charge, Chhattisgarh unit
 
Gujarat remains an important state for AAP. After winning Punjab in 2022, the party tried to challenge the BJP in Gujarat and secured nearly 14 per cent of the votes, winning five seats. Now, Gopal Rai has been given the responsibility to increase the AAP’s presence in the state.
   
Manish Sisodia, as Punjab in-charge, will focus on strengthening the party’s organisation and ensuring the implementation of AAP’s agenda. He will work closely with state leaders, focusing on health and education reforms. Sources say he will play a major role in shaping AAP’s ‘Punjab Model’ in the coming months.
 
Despite legal troubles in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is moving ahead with its expansion plans, restructuring leadership to build a stronger base in key states.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Corruption in judiciary: Sibal seeks 'transparency' in judges' appointment

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates ABPS meet; to discuss Manipur situation

'Caste census is necessary to reveal inequality to light': Rahul Gandhi

LIVE news: Passenger found dead on Air India flight after plane lands in Lucknow

7 aides of Amritpal Singh remanded to 4-day police custody by Punjab court

Topics :Manish SisodiaSaurabh BharadwajAam Aadmi PartyAAPBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story