AAP names Saurabh Bharadwaj Delhi chief, Manish Sisodia for Punjab unit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday appointed former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new chief of its Delhi unit and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the in-charge of its Punjab unit. The leadership change comes after the party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, marking a strategic shift in its organisational structure.

Speaking to reporters, Saurabh Bharadwaj said he would continue to strengthen the party, adding that rebuilding is easier after an election loss. “In (Delhi) elections, AAP’s vote share was 43.5 per cent, while BJP’s was 45.5 per cent. This shows that nearly half of Delhi had voted for us despite all the use of police and administration (by the BJP against us). We will keep strengthening the party,” he said.

According to a report by ANI, these key appointments have been taken in the AAP’s recent meeting.

Saurabh Bharadwaj – Delhi unit chief

Manish Sisodia – in-charge, Punjab unit

Gopal Rai – in-charge, Gujarat unit

Pankaj Gupta – in-charge, Goa unit

Sandeep Pathak – in-charge, Chhattisgarh unit

Gujarat remains an important state for AAP. After winning Punjab in 2022, the party tried to challenge the BJP in Gujarat and secured nearly 14 per cent of the votes, winning five seats. Now, Gopal Rai has been given the responsibility to increase the AAP’s presence in the state.