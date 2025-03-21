Corruption in judiciary: Sibal seeks 'transparency' in judges' appointment

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday flagged the issue of corruption within the judiciary as "serious", saying that it has continued for years.

"Corruption within the judiciary is a very serious issue. This is not something that has been articulated by senior councils and lawyers in the country for the first time. It has been going on for years," Sibal told ANI.

He suggested that the apex court must address the issues in the process of appointing judges. Sibal added that corruption remains an issue in society at large and not only in the judiciary.

"It is time for the Supreme Court to start looking at issues of how the appointment process takes place. The appointment process should be more transparent and carefully done. Corruption is also a very serious issue in society, and the corruption has increased despite what the PM has said," Sibal said.

The Senior Supreme court advocate was also critical of the Allahabad High Court's observation that had said "Holding breast, breaking pyjama's string is not a crime of rape".

"Grabbing breasts, breaking strings of pyjamas not sufficient to hold rape charge" : High Court Judge, God save this country with such judges adorning the Bench. The Supreme Court has been too soft in dealing with errant judges," Sibal said in his post on X.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP and former NCW Chairman Rekha Sharma said that that the courts observation was wrong and the National Commission for Women should approach Supreme Court on this.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the former Chief of the NCW called on the judges to see the intention behind an act.

"If the judges are not sensitised, then what will the women and children do? They should see the intention behind an act. NCW should go to the Supreme Court against this. Judges should be told that they can't make such judgements. This is totally wrong, and I am against it," she said.

The Allahabad High court had observed in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case of alleged rape of a minor girl that grabbing the breasts of the victim and snapping her pyjama strings do not constitute rape or attempt to rape but serious sexual assault.