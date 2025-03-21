RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates ABPS meet; to discuss Manipur situation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday inaugurated the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru from March 21-23.

According to a statement issued from the Parchar Pramukh, Sunil Ambedkar, said, "In the Sangh system, this Baithak (meeting) is considered to be the highest decision-making body, and it is organised every year."

The Baithak will be held on the premises of Janseva Vidya Kendra, located at Channenahalli, near Bengaluru.

The Baithak will discuss the Sangh's annual report (Karyavritta) for the last year (2024-25). In addition to the critical analysis, reporting on special initiatives will also be done.

On the coming Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025, Sangh work is completing its hundred years; for this reason, Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025 to 2026 will be considered the centenary completion year of the Sangh.

Along with reviewing the progress of the centenary year, a framework of various programmes, events, and campaigns for the upcoming year will be prepared for the meeting.

Two resolutions on national issues will be considered for adoption. Also, as expected from Sangh shakhas, the work of social change, especially the efforts of Panch Parivartan, is expected to be discussed.

The agenda of the Baithak includes an analysis of the country's current scenario, including a discussion on the follow-up activities, in addition to the issue of Hindu awakening.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all the Sah-Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretaries), other office bearers, and members of the executive committee are going to attend the meeting.

A total of 1500 Karyakartas, mainly elected representatives from Prant and Kshetra levels, are expected to participate in this meeting. The National President, General Secretary and Organising Secretary of RSS-Inspired Organisations will also be present.