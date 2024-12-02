AAP's Raghav Chadha gives notice in RS to discuss Bangladesh Iskcon issue

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh" and the arrest of three ISKCON priests including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion," Raghav Chadha stated in the notice to motion.

Further, the AAP leader demanded that the house discuss and condemn the detention of ISKCON priests.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business listed for the day to discuss the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of three ISKCON priest including Chinmoy Krishna Das. Further, I demand that this house collectively discusses and condemns the detention of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das," he added.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on November 25. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

Earlier on November 30, ISKCON Kolkata alleged that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

More From This Section

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata Radha Raman said that the monks were arrested on Friday by the police while on their way to home after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on the charges of sedition on November 25.

ALSO READ: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice to discuss Adani issue

Radha Raman said, "On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested," Radha Raman said in a self-made video.

India also expressed concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation" in Bangladesh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government.