Ravinder Raina calls Mehbooba Mufti's 'India-Bangladesh' remark 'treason'

BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Sunday condemned PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's 'controversial' statement comparing the situation of minorities in India to that of Bangladesh, calling it "unfortunate" and "treason."

Raina assured that all religious communities in India are safe, urging legal action against Mufti for her remarks.

"Mehbooba Mufti's statement comparing India with Bangladesh is very controversial and unfortunate. Minority communities are being targeted in Bangladesh... The kind of atrocities that happened in Bangladesh, Mehbooba Mufti's statement against India regarding Bangladesh is treason. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all safe in India," Raina told ANI.

The BJP leader also demanded legal action against the PDP leader.

"She goes to different places and holds rallies, putting forward her point of view. She has all the security... Mehbooba Mufti has committed treason, and legal action should be taken against her," Raina added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the November 24 Sambhal incident unfortunate and compared the situation of minorities in India to that in Bangladesh.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir expressed concern over the recent claims on mosques and shrines.

"...Today, I am afraid that the situation we saw in 1947 is being recreated. When the youth talk about jobs, they don't get them. We don't have good hospitals or education... They are not improving the condition of roads but are trying to demolish mosques in search of temples. The Sambhal incident is very unfortunate. Some people were working in shops and were shot," Mufti told reporters in Jammu.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Mufti said, "Ajmer Sharif Dargah, where people from all religions offer prayers, is the biggest example of brotherhood. Now they are trying to dig into it to search for a temple."

Regarding the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Mufti said, "In Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed on Hindus. If atrocities are committed on minorities in India as well, then what is the difference between India and Bangladesh? I don't see any difference between India and Bangladesh."The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The international community has expressed concern over the situation, and India's Ministry of External Affairs has stated that it is "concerned" about the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.

Regarding the Sambhal incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mob clashed with the police during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque under court orders. Four people were killed, and dozens, including policemen and officials, were injured in the violence that ensued hours after the survey.