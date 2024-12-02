Mahayuti will have CM with absolute consensus: Shiv Sena's Shaina NC

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for questioning the Mahayuti's CM face.

Speaking to ANI, she said that the Mahayuti alliance has the numbers and on December 5, the alliance will have a Chief Minister with "absolute consensus."

"I don't understand what the problem with the UBT Sena is. They have had only a narrative on who shall become the CM even before they were ousted out of power. They didn't even have the numbers still Sanjay Raut would make a comment every morning and Nana Patole would say the CM is ours. Where were the numbers? The Mahayuti has the numbers and on 5th December, we will have a Chief Minister with absolute consensus," Shaina NC said.

Emphasising that the decision on CM's face will totally come from the alliance's leadership, she said that Mahayuti leadership will act in consultation with all the stakeholders to decide the Chief Minister face in the state.

Shiv Sena leader said, "Obviously, every party's strike rate has been so phenomenal that we will want our own leader to become the Chief Minister. But that is a decision of the Mahayuti and the Mahayuti leadership will act in consultation with all the stakeholders, unlike the MVA, which doesn't even have anything left, as they say in Hindi, Unki to Naiya Dub Chuki Hai."

Earlier, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde said that he has recovered from a fever and is in good health.

Shinde, who had been suffering from a throat infection and fever for the past few days, mentioned that he had retreated to his native village in Satara district to take a break after a hectic election schedule.

"I am doing good now. I came here to rest after the hectic election schedule... I did not take any leave during my 2.5 years as the Chief Minister. People are still coming to meet me. This government will listen to the people," he told reporters.

Eknath Shinde had been suffering from a fever and throat infection for the past two days, according to his family doctor.

Shinde, who travelled to Satara on Friday evening, also reflected on the strong unity among the Mahayuti alliance leaders.

"Our government's work over the past 2.5 years will be remembered in history. This is why the people gave us a historic mandate and denied the opposition even the chance to elect a Leader of the Opposition. All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding. The Chief Minister candidate will be decided tomorrow," he said.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 23. However, the alliance has yet to finalize its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.