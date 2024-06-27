Home / India News / AAP to hold nationwide protest on Jun 29 against CM Kejriwal's arrest

AAP to hold nationwide protest on Jun 29 against CM Kejriwal's arrest

A meeting of senior AAP leaders at its headquarters here decided to take to the streets and expand the protests by the party over Kejriwal's arrest in the whole country, said a party statement

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
"The AAP workers across the country will hold massive dharna' against the BJP for misuse of investigation agencies and Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on Saturday," AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest across the country on June 29 against the arrest of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI.

A meeting of senior AAP leaders at its headquarters here decided to take to the streets and expand the protests by the party over Kejriwal's arrest in the whole country, said a party statement.

"The AAP workers across the country will hold massive dharna' against the BJP for misuse of investigation agencies and Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on Saturday," AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

When the BJP felt that Kejriwal was going to get bail from the Supreme Court, they put the CBI forward to stop him. The BJP wants to keep him in jail at any cost so that he stays away from the elections and the AAP is finished, Pathak charged.

The AAP is confident that all the people of Delhi stand with Chief Minister Kejriwal and will support the party's fight against this injustice, he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. He was earlier granted bail by a trial court against a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

