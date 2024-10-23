'Abetting crime': Centre slams X after over 140 flights get bomb threats

In the wake of a series of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines in recent days, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has criticised social media platform X for “abetting” the spread of these false alarms.

Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve led a virtual discussion involving representatives from various airlines and social media companies, including X and Meta.

During the meeting, Bhondve emphasised that the situation could be seen as “X abetting crime,” demanding clarification on what measures the platform is implementing to curb the dissemination of such dangerous rumours. Recent threats impacting flights Over the past few days, more than 140 flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats. On Monday alone, 30 flights from carriers including IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India were affected. In response to these threats, the airlines have adhered to established protocols by notifying authorities and following security measures.

During a press briefing on the situation, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the threats without compromising passenger safety.

He warned that individuals found guilty of spreading these hoax bomb threats could face severe repercussions, including being added to a no-fly list.

Govt considering legislative changes when aircraft on ground

The government is considering amendments to the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act, aiming to allow legal action for offenses committed while an aircraft is on the ground. Current regulations primarily address in-flight incidents.

When questioned about a possible conspiracy behind the surge in threats, Naidu confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. “Without investigation, we cannot put out any pattern... let us wait for the completion of the investigation,” he added.

The recent threats have sparked alarm among passengers and raised concerns for security agencies, leading to the diversion of several flights, including international ones.

Naidu assured the public that the response to these threats is flexible and dynamic, stating, everything is taken on a case-by-case basis. Based on our learning, we are trying to assess the situation," the minister said.

Despite the threats being hoaxes, Naidu insisted they should not be taken lightly. Enhanced security measures are being implemented at airports, including increased surveillance through additional CCTV cameras to ensure thorough monitoring.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues warning to Air India passengers

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a warning to passengers, urging them to refrain from boarding Air India flights between November 1 and 19. This message aligns with the anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots.

Pannun, who was designated a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020, is the leader of the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice. Currently, the US authorities are investigating a foiled assassination plot against him, which has led to the arrest of an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta.

(With agency inputs)