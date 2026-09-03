Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman quits IAF, joins Goa-based airline

Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight with Pakistan in February 2019, has joined Goa-based airline as a commercial pilot.

Varthaman joined the private airline FLY91 in August, news agency PTI reported. FLY91 has two bases -- in Goa and Hyderabad.

Varthaman's move to commercial aviation comes after a distinguished career in the Indian Air Force , during which he was awarded the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the 2019 dogfight. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

What happened in 2019?

Varthaman was a Wing Commander with the Srinagar-based 51 Squadron when Pakistani fighter jets attempted an aerial attack along the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27, 2019, a day after India's Balakot air strikes.