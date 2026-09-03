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Home / India News / Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman quits IAF, joins Goa-based airline

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman quits IAF, joins Goa-based airline

Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 during an aerial engagement with Pakistan in 2019, joined FLY91 in August

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
Abhinandan Varthaman joined the private airline FLY91 in August. (Photo: X.com)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 1:42 PM IST
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Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight with Pakistan in February 2019, has joined Goa-based airline as a commercial pilot.
 
Varthaman joined the private airline FLY91 in August, news agency PTI reported. FLY91 has two bases -- in Goa and Hyderabad.
 
Varthaman's move to commercial aviation comes after a distinguished career in the Indian Air Force, during which he was awarded the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the 2019 dogfight. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of Group Captain. 
 

What happened in 2019?

 
Varthaman was a Wing Commander with the Srinagar-based 51 Squadron when Pakistani fighter jets attempted an aerial attack along the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27, 2019, a day after India's Balakot air strikes.
 
He flew a MiG-21 Bison to intercept the Pakistani aircraft and, according to his Vir Chakra citation, shot down an F-16 during the aerial combat. His own aircraft was then hit, forcing him to eject over Pakistani-controlled territory.
 
Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army and released three days later after intense pressure from India and international intervention.
 
He was awarded the Vir Chakra in 2021 for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the aerial engagement.
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Topics :Abhinandan VarthamanIndian Air ForceBalakot air strike

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

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