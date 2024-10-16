'Absolute defiance': SC slams Punjab, Haryana over stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the governments of Punjab and Haryana for the rising incidents of stubble burning , terming the inadequate response from both the states on the issue as “absolute defiance” of the directives of Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM)

The incidents of stubble burning every year significantly worsens air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas during winter, leading to respiratory problems among citizens.

The bench consisting of Justice Abhay S Oka, Justice AG Masih, and Justice A Amanullah was addressing the matter of non-compliance of the directions of the CAQM and set a one-week deadline to take legal action against violators.

The top court pointed out the rise in stubble burning incidents in both states, labeling it an “absolute defiance” of the Commission of Air Quality Management's (CAQM) directives.

Haryana chief secretary summoned

The Supreme Court summoned the Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad to appear on October 23, while also expressing strong disapproval of the central government panel responsible for monitoring air pollution in the national capital region (NCR), calling it a “toothless wonder” and voicing frustration over its failure to enforce its orders.

“We see that the affidavit by Haryana is full of non-compliance. We direct the commission to take penal action against state officers under Section 14. We direct Chief Secretary Mr Prasad to be physically present on next Wednesday,” Justice Oka said.

Justice Oka said the Commission will report on any coercive actions taken against state officials, and the chief secretary must explain to the court not only the non-compliance, but also the lack of strict measures against offenders.

The hearing is part of a case concerning the non-compliance of CAQM orders in the NCR, specifically regarding stubble burning.

Every year, around Diwali, Delhi and its surrounding regions face severe air pollution that lingers throughout the winter months. Experts attribute this crisis to a harmful mix of smoke from paddy fields in Punjab and Haryana, alongside local pollutants such as vehicle emissions and dust, compounded by geographical and climatic conditions, including sluggish surface-level winds and dropping temperatures during winter.

Delhi pollution: GRAP-I activated in Delhi-NCR

With Delhi's air quality remaining in the “poor” category for the second day in a row, the Central government's air pollution control panel for the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday instructed the state governments to activate the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

As of 6:20 AM on Tuesday, following Dussehra and other celebrations, Delhi's Air Quality Index was registered at 281, ranking it as the seventh most polluted city in India, behind Noida and Greater Noida.

(With agency inputs)