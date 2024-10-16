Marriage across the world is celebrated as a new beginning. But for many women in India, it often marks the end to their career ambitions.

Recent data from the World Bank reveals that employment rate for Indian women drops by as much as a third after marriage, highlighting the persistent gender inequality in our society. This phenomenon, termed the 'marriage penalty', goes beyond mere statistics; it reflects patriarchal norms that curtail women's potential in both their professional and personal realms.

Along with the marriage penalty, women also encounter a ‘child penalty’ as caregiving responsibilities frequently drive them out of the workforce.

The report further highlights a troubling statistic: women’s employment rates drop by 12 per cent post-marriage, even when children are not in the picture. Meanwhile, their male counterparts experience a ‘marriage premium’, with their employment rates rising by 13 per cent. This stark contrast highlights the persistent gender divide, where women continue to bear the burden of traditional roles as primary caregivers and homemakers – roles that society places above their professional ambitions.

But why does marriage, which should signify an equal partnership, disproportionately impact women’s careers in India? Social norms require that women prioritise family responsibilities, which often leads them to either exit the workforce or opt for lower-paying, less demanding jobs. This not only limits their financial independence but also perpetuates a cycle of inequality. The lack of supportive infrastructure — such as affordable childcare and flexible work options —exacerbates the situation, making it even more difficult for Indian women to balance their family and work.

But what’s at stake is more than individual careers; it’s the nation’s economic future. In a developing nation like India, where every bit of contribution is crucial for growth, the exclusion of women from the workforce represents a massive loss. Studies consistently show that increased female labour participation could substantially boost India’s GDP and ensure loterm economic stability. Yet, with half the population underutilised, India’s growth engine is not firing on all cylinders.

So how can this narrative change? The answer lies in a multi-layered approach that addresses the cultural, social, and economic drivers of the so-called marriage penalty. First, a cultural shift is essential. Traditional gender roles need to be redefined, where both men and women share household responsibilities equally. Awareness campaigns, community engagement, and education can help dismantle the lostanding biases that trap women in predefined roles.

Policy interventions are equally important. The government and private sector must work together to create an environment that encourages women’s professional growth. This includes offering paid parental leave, flexible working hours, and affordable childcare services, all of which would help ease the burden on working mothers.

Additionally, companies should also adopt gender-sensitive practices that not only hire women but retain and promote them, recognising that their contribution is critical to organisational success.

Education, too, plays a crucial role. Empowering women through education has a profound effect on their economic choices. Higher education has been shown to reduce the impact of the marriage penalty, equipping women with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the workforce. At the same time, educating men about gender equality and shared household responsibilities can help foster a more supportive environment for working women.

India’s potential cannot be fully realised unless both its men and women have equal opportunities to contribute to the nation’s growth. Breaking free from the shackles of the marriage penalty is not just a fight for women’s rights; it’s also a fight for India’s future.