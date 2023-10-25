Explained: What is GRAP, and how does it combat air pollution in Delhi NCR

The air quality in Delhi NCR has worsened over the last few days according to the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented on October 6 after an emergency meeting took place to address the deteriorating air quality of the capital city. Now, Stage II of GRAP has been enforced as the air quality dips from "Poor" to "Very Poor" in Delhi.

Here is a closer look at what GRAP entails and how citizens contribute to reducing air pollution in the city during this festive season.

What is the Air Quality Index?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is issued by government agencies to gauge air pollution levels and communicate risks to the public. It indicates how air pollution can affect health, with higher AQI values indicating more severe health concerns. The AQI is calculated based on air pollutant concentrations over a specific period, and the results are categorised into ranges with corresponding health advisories.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "Good", 51 and 100 "Satisfactory", 101 and 200 "Moderate", 201 and 300 "Poor", 301 and 400 "Very Poor", 401 and 450 "Severe" and over 450 as "Severe +".

What is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a framework designed to combat air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. It was introduced as an emergency response mechanism, and its implementation is triggered when the AQI reaches "poor" levels.

Who implements GRAP?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas oversees the implementation of GRAP. It collaborates with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

What are the different stages of GRAP?

This year the GRAP was revised as the CAQM "anticipated deterioration of air quality in NCR during winter months", according to a release by the MoEFCC at the end of July. GRAP consists of four stages, each with targeted actions to be taken by the necessary authorities and agencies. These are the following:

Stage I – "Poor" air quality (Delhi AQI: 201-300)

Strict enforcement of regulations on overaged diesel/petrol vehicles.

Stage II – "Very Poor" air quality (Delhi AQI: 301-400)

Focused action in identified pollution hotspots.

Limited operation hours for certain diesel generators.

Stage III – "Severe" air quality (Delhi AQI: 401-450)

Restrictions on specific vehicles in certain districts.

Possible shift to online classes for younger students.

Stage IV – "Severe+" air quality (Delhi AQI > 450)

Stringent entry restrictions for vehicles from outside Delhi.

Potential closure of educational institutions and non-essential businesses.

Why does GRAP matter?

GRAP is pivotal in safeguarding public health, especially during peak pollution seasons. Its proactive approach ensures that measures are taken before air quality deteriorates significantly, preventing adverse health effects and environmental damage. The plan's dynamic nature allows it to adapt to changing pollution levels, providing a comprehensive strategy to combat air pollution.

What steps have already been taken during Stage I?

According to the notice by the air quality commission, some measures already taken by the concerned agencies in NCR, some of these measures include:

- Mechanical/ vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads daily.

- Using water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, and vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

- Synchronising traffic movements and enhancing parking fees to discourage private vehicle movement

- Using various media channels to inform people on how best to minimise polluting activities.



What can people do to minimise pollution?

The CAQM has implemented Stage II of GRAP on October 21 with Delhi's air quality entering "very poor" levels. This also comes with strict regulations on using and operating diesel gensets (DG sets), depending on its power range. The sub-committee on GRAP has provided the following suggestions for the citizens to help reduce pollutants and contribute to the improvement of Delhi NCR's air quality:

- Use of public transport and minimise use of personal vehicles. Moreover, opt for a less congested route even if it takes slightly longer.

- Regularly replace air filters in automobiles.

- Avoid dust generating construction activities during months of October to January.

- Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass.