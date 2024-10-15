As Delhi air quality turns 'red', here's what is prohibited under Grap-I

As air quality in Delhi-NCR worsened after the Dussehra festivities, the Centre’s pollution control body has enforced Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). On October 14, after the capital’s air was categorised as ‘poor’ for the second day in a row, authorities were directed to implement measures aimed at curbing pollution and preventing further degradation of the air quality.

Delhi’s deteriorating air quality

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that as of 4 pm on Monday, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 234, squarely in the ‘poor’ category. The air pollution control measures, as outlined in the 27-point Stage-I action plan, came into effect across the National Capital Region (NCR) starting 8 am today (October 15). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is Graded Response Action Plan?

The Graded Response Action Plan is a structured framework designed to combat the alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas. Introduced as an emergency framework, Grap is particularly important during the winter months when air quality tends to plummet. The plan is divided into four stages, each triggered by specific levels of pollution:

- Stage I (AQI 201-300): Poor

- Stage II (AQI 301-400): Very Poor

- Stage III (AQI 401-450): Severe

- Stage IV (AQI >450): Severe Plus

What is banned under Grap Stage-1?

Stage-I introduces measures to mitigate pollution before it escalates further. The following activities and practices are banned or heavily restricted under this phase:

> Restrictions on vehicles: Strict monitoring of polluting vehicles and improved traffic management.

> Emission controls: Limits on emissions from industries, power plants, and brick kilns

> Open waste burning: Prohibition of open waste burning to curb additional pollution

> Diesel generators: Limited use of diesel generators to reduce harmful emissions

> Coal and firewood burning: Eateries are prohibited from using coal or firewood for cooking

> Construction restrictions: Ban on private construction and demolition projects exceeding 500 square metres

> Crackdown on firecrackers: Ban on the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers till January 1, 2025

> Old vehicles ban: Restrictions on vehicles aged 10-15 years, including diesel and petrol vehicles

> Traffic enforcement: Deployment of traffic police in congested areas to regulate vehicle emissions

> Waste burning: Strict enforcement against burning garbage or biomass in the open, with penalties for violations

> Polluting vehicles: Immediate action, such as impounding and heavy fines, for visibly polluting vehicles

What is to be ensured under Grap-I?

Despite the restrictions, certain actions are encouraged to mitigate pollution and maintain cleaner air:

> Manual road sweeping and water Sprinkling: To reduce dust pollution.

> Vehicle maintenance: Ensuring engines are properly tuned and tires have the correct pressure.

> Pollution under control (PUC) Certificates: Keeping vehicle PUC certificates updated.

> Hybrid or electric vehicles: Encouraging the use of eco-friendly vehicles to cut down on vehicular pollution.

> Eco-friendly practices: Celebrating festivals in an environmentally responsible way, including avoiding firecrackers.

> Tree planting: Planting more trees to improve air quality.