Access Healthcare to hire over 1,500 professionals in next 2 months

Third-party revenue cycle management company Access Healthcare on Tuesday said it is planning to recruit over 1,500 professionals in the next two months in the country.

The hirings will be for various roles such as experienced callers, certified medical coders, medical billing professionals, finance and accounting, and roles in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, Access Healthcare said in a statement.

Fresh graduates will also be hired for call centre jobs, it said.

Currently, Access Healthcare has 22,272 employees at its six centres in the country -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The new recruitments are for all centres, it added.

"This expansion underscores our commitment to leading the healthcare sector into a future defined by technological excellence," Access Healthcare Founder and Vice Chairman Vardhman Jain said.

Every hire is a strategic stakeholder in the company's vision, and the professionals will get opportunities to learn, develop, and grow in their careers, he added.