Season's first heavy rain spell in Delhi, yellow alert issued for Sunday

Delhi on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall that caused several areas in the national capital to go underwater, with the Met office predicting more showers during the remainder of the day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Delhi on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall that caused several areas in the national capital to go under water, with the Met office predicting more showers during the remainder of the day.

This was the season's first heavy spell of rain. An 'orange' alert is in place for more showers on Saturday. A 'yellow alert' is in place for Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 98.7 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm. The Ridge Observatory recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, it said.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana)," the Met office said in a tweet.

The early-morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations.

The PWD said it received 15 complaints of waterlogging since the morning.

"Apart from these, we also received complaints about waterlogging on other stretches that are under the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) or other agencies. We forwarded those complaints. The situation is under control so far. The road around Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University's north campus witnessed waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters," said a PWD official.

The Met office predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain during the day.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

