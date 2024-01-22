Act in accordance with law, not on oral instruction: SC to TN officials

Supreme Court (SC), on Monday, asked the authorities in Tamil Nadu to act in accordance with the law and not based on any oral instructions on "banning" special prayers and live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in all temples across the state.



SC also sought responses from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other lawmakers of his group on a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.



Here are some of the other important cases that were heard in SC today:



- The SC sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail application in an arms licence case.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

- The SC asked the Centre to respond within two weeks to a plea by a Congress leader seeking immediate implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023 so that one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be reserved for women before the general elections due this year.



- NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his petition against his arrest under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).







Important cases heard in Delhi High Court today

- HC refused to interfere with the proceedings initiated against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

- HC set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the disclosure of certain information about the PM CARES Fund to an RTI applicant. - The SC adjourned till January 29 the hearing on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's petition seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in an Ahmedabad court over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark to a place outside the state, preferably Delhi.



- HC asked the authorities to state the action taken by them pursuant to a report by the NHRC into the violence that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia university following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.



- HC said findings of cruelty against a wife in divorce proceedings cannot be the basis to deny her maintenance by husband under the Domestic Violence Act.



- HC sought a response from the city government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a plea alleging over six lakh students of government and MCD-run schools are being deprived of statutory monetary benefits on the ground of non-operational bank accounts.



- HC asked the city transport corporation to explain how it appointed a colour-blind person as a driver and allowed him to drive its buses for three years.



- HC was informed on Monday that Super Cassettes and Cine 1 Studios -- the co-producers of "Animal" -- have settled their dispute regarding alleged violation of contractual obligations relating to the Bollywood film.



- HC issued a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on an appeal filed by former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot against his summoning in a criminal defamation complaint.



- HC ordered inspection of an ashram run by absconding self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit where several girls and women were allegedly held in illegal confinement in the national capital.