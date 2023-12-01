Home / India News / Acting ED Director Rahul Navin empanelled as additional secretary at Centre

Acting ED Director Rahul Navin empanelled as additional secretary at Centre

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday empanelled Navin in the additional secretary (AS) rank along with 15 other officers from various cadres

Photo: Agencies
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Acting ED Director Rahul Navin has been empanelled by the Union government to hold an additional secretary rank at the Centre.

Navin is a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre.

He was appointed as the in-charge director or head of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September following the end of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

He was appointed as the in-charge director or head of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September following the end of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Navin holds expertise in international taxation laws and treaties and has been serving as the Special Director (vigilance) in the ED since his appointment at the agency from the Income Tax department in 2020.

The ED director post is an additional secretary rank post.

Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer, was promoted to the secretary rank while heading the ED.

The ED is a federal probe agency tasked to investigate financial crimes under three laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA).

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateCentreLaw

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

