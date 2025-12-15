Action should be taken against those hindering power projects in J-K: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the power projects under execution in the Union territory are construction works of national importance and law enforcement agencies should take action against anyone obstructing those.

His remarks came a couple of days after a senior officer associated with the construction of the 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district accused a local BJP MLA of interfering in the works, and warned that continued disruptions could force the company to pull out of the project.

"There should be no (political) interference and (if there is any) it should be viewed very seriously," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

On December 4, Joint Chief Operating Officer of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), Harpal Singh, claimed that certain politicians and their local supporters, who are neither employees nor workers of the project, attempted to pressure and threaten project officers to fulfil illegitimate demands, including the award of contracts and large-scale recruitment, despite there being no vacancies. Abdullah said, "Had this accusation been levelled against one of my ministers, the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) would have already conducted raids. These are projects of national importance, and no interference should be allowed." "So far, the name of only one MLA is being mentioned, but two opposition MLAs are interfering in all projects in Kishtwar district," he alleged.

The chief minister said several departments are yet to be transferred to the elected government. "I am the power minister, but the power development corporation is not with the elected government," he said. NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company under the Ministry of Power, has formed Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture company (JVC) with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC), for the implementation of the run-of-river hydroelectric plant on the Chenab river at Drabshalla village. The construction work is being undertaken by MEIL. Asked to comment on the NIA all set to file a chargesheet in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack case, Abdullah said it was a matter before the court, which will decide on it.

On revival of tourism in the Union territory, he said Jammu and Kashmir would, to a large extent, have to depend on help from the heavens. "If we do not get a good snowfall at places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, a significant section of tourists will not come here. Beyond that, we are making all efforts to revive tourism here," he said. Responding to rising airfares, Abdullah said it was not happening only in Kashmir but across the country. "Capping of airfares has been a failure across the country. After the IndiGo fiasco, the Government of India sent out clear instructions on capping airfares, but it did not work. We also suffered because of it, and we do not have a remedy for it," he said.