Home / India News / Kerala HC extends arrest protection for expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil

Kerala HC extends arrest protection for expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil

Mamkootathil, who had gone into hiding after the police registered the cases, returned after the High Court granted him interim relief recently

Kerala High court
The court extended its earlier direction restraining the police from arresting Mamkootathil until the petition is considered again on that date | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Kerala High Court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case relating to the alleged rape of a woman and forcing her to abort pregnancy.

A bench of Justice K Babu, which was hearing Mamkootathil's petition challenging the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court denying him anticipatory bail, posted the matter for further hearing on December 18.

The court extended its earlier direction restraining the police from arresting Mamkootathil until the petition is considered again on that date.

Meanwhile, a separate petition filed by the state government challenging the Thiruvananthapuram court's order granting pre-arrest bail to Mamkootathil in another case, relating to the alleged sexual assault of a woman on the false promise of marriage, came up for consideration before a HC bench of Justice Viju Abraham.

The court decided to take up the matter after the Christmas vacation.

Mamkootathil, who had gone into hiding after the police registered the cases, returned after the High Court granted him interim relief recently.

He appeared in Palakkad to cast his vote in the local body elections on December 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings resume, several Bills laid on table

Messi event chaos: Cal HC to hear PILs seeking transfer of probe to CBI, ED

Arunachal accident: Search ends in Anjaw truck mishap; 20 bodies recovered

Goa nightclub fire: Thai authorities to take steps in Luthra brothers' case

Delhi pollution crisis: HC advises lawyers to avail hybrid mode for hearing

Topics :Kerala High CourtKeralaHigh CourtIndian National Congress

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story