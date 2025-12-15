Home / India News / Schools in Jalandhar get bomb threat; evacuation ordered, searches on

Schools in Jalandhar get bomb threat; evacuation ordered, searches on

ACP (North) Sanjay Kumar, who was at KMV School, said, 'A threat was received on the school principal's email that the building would be blown up'

Punjab police
Nothing suspicious has been found so far, an officer said | File Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Jalandhar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
A bomb threat sent into panic several schools here on Monday, with authorities evacuating students and launching anti-sabotage actions.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, an officer said.

"We were told that there had been some fault in the electricity and we were asked to pick up our children from the school," a parent told reporters.

ACP (North) Sanjay Kumar, who was at KMV School, said, "A threat was received on the school principal's email that the building would be blown up."  He said the police searched the school premises immediately after the information was received.

"Anti-sabotage team also carried out a check in the premises, but nothing suspicious was found so far," Kumar said.

He said there were other schools which received similar bomb threats.

The Cyber Police teams are tracking the source of the mail, he said.

On December 12, several schools in Amritsar were hit by a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsCyber crimesPunjabPunjab Police

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

