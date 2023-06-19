Home / India News / Active Covid-19 cases dip to 1,910 after India recorded 63 new infections

Active Covid-19 cases dip to 1,910 after India recorded 63 new infections

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 5:30 AM IST
India logged 63 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,910 from 1,925, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,896, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,543) while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,44,59,737 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 6:21 AM IST

