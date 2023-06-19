Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Numerous districts, including Barmer, Sirohi, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Ajmer, and Kota experienced life-threatening rainfall. Ten to thirteen inches of rain have fallen on these districts t

Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 5:25 AM IST
Following its impact on Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy emerged from the Arabian Sea and wreaked havoc in Rajasthan. Heavy rains have continued in many parts of the state for the past 36 hours causing flood-like conditions.

Numerous districts, including Barmer, Sirohi, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Ajmer, and Kota, experienced life-threatening rainfall. Up to 13 inches of rain have fallen in some of these districts so far. The breach of the Surava dam at Sanchore in the Jalore district has caused several sites to become submerged. Due to the dam breaking, the Narmada Lift Canal has been experiencing an increase in water level posing a significant threat to Sanchore City.

 

Cyclone Biparjoy: Overview 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a "Deep Depression" on June 16 over Southwest Pakistan, southwest Rajasthan, and Kutch, about 100 kilometres northeast of Dholavira. After making landfall in Gujarat, it moved to Rajasthan.

According to the weather department, it is further expected to weaken into a "Depression" within the next twelve hours. On June 18, heavy rainfall was acknowledgeable in specific parts of the Barmer district in Rajasthan because of the impact of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy. As a result, numerous locations experienced flood-like conditions and severe waterlogging.


Cyclone Biparjoy: Official statements
The IMD said, "The depression resulting from the remnants of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy was located in the central areas of East Rajasthan at 23:30 IST on 18th June. Specifically, it was situated approximately 60 km west-northwest of Tonk and 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer". "The depression is expected to continue its east-northeastward movement and sustain its current intensity over the next 12 hours,” the IMD further added.

On Saturday, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the IMD provided an update on the weaker cyclone Biparjoy. Dr Mohapatra says that the cyclone has changed into a deep depression and is moving east-northeast at the moment.

As a consequence of this, he predicted that a few locations in South Rajasthan and the adjacent regions of North Gujarat would experience significant rainfall. Additionally, Dr Mohapatra also said that the cyclone's impact is primarily being observed in Rajasthan and Gujarat, where precipitation is occurring.

"Cyclone Biparjoy became weaker and fell deeply into depression. It is travelling in the direction of the East-North East. Over South Rajasthan and adjacent North Gujarat, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places. It is only raining in Gujarat and Rajasthan as a result of the cyclone. This cyclone is unrelated to the monsoon," Mohapatra further added. 

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 5:53 AM IST

