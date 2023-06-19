Raghuram Rajan under fire for his remarks on India; here's what he said



At an event, Rajan was asked if he could be seen as India's finance minister or Prime Minister in the coming decade. While answering, Rajan expressed his indifference towards India being a superpower. He said it was more important to fulfil the vision of Mahatma Gandhi. Former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan has been under fire on social media for his remarks related to India on the path to being a superpower



This has led to sharp criticism of Rajan. Netizens said that his views were extreme and disregarded the contributions made by other leaders. "I don't care about India being a superpower, to me that's not the point. It's about what the father of the nation wanted, which means making every Indian happy," he said.



Earlier, in a paper titled "Has India really become a mobile manufacturing giant?" Rajan had raised concerns about the Production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, accompanied by questions over India's rising mobile phone exports. This is the second time in the last week that Rajan's statements have led to his criticism.



In response, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for IT, took to LinkedIn and said that the research paper was "built on the false premise that all key electronics imports are only for the purposes of mobile production". He said that the value addition is low in the smartphone PLI scheme as it is only about assembling and not deep manufacturing. He added that imports exceed exports and "not even the smallest parts of mobile phones are being made in India".