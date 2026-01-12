Actor-politician Vijay questioned for 7 hours by CBI in Karur stampede case

Actor and TVK chief Vijay was questioned for nearly seven hours at the CBI Headquarters here on Monday in connection with the Karur stampede case, sources said on Monday.

During questioning, Vijay maintained that neither the party nor its functionaries were responsible for the stampede in Karur last September that claimed 41 lives and left over 100 injured. It is the same stand earlier taken by party functionaries who were questioned, sources said.

Sources added that Vijay's statement will be analysed and corroborated with statements of police officials, who had earlier stated that a considerable delay on the part of the actor contributed to the stampede.

Vijay also told the agency that he left the venue as he felt his presence could have led to chaos and ruckus, sources said. The CBI is likely to summon Vijay again for further questioning. However, he has sought exemption for Tuesday on account of Pongal, and the agency may call him at a later date, officials said. So far, the CBI has questioned several individuals from Vijay's party and the Tamil Nadu Police. The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.