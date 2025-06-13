ADB approves $109.97 million loan to boost employability in Gujarat

Multilateral funding agency ADB on Friday said it has approved a $109.97 million (about Rs 927 crore) results-based loan to support Gujarat in advancing its vision of becoming a global industrial hub through a stronger, future-ready workforce.

The Gujarat skills development programme, led by the state's Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department in collaboration with Kaushalya: The Skill University (KSU), aims to equip the state's workforce with industry-aligned, advanced skills that boost job readiness in high-growth sectors, ADB said in a statement.

The programme will strengthen the institutional and managerial capacity of the KSU network and broaden access to high-quality, industry-relevant training courses that integrate frontier technologies, it said.