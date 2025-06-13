Home / India News / SC grants bail to Andhra Pradesh journalist in offensive remarks case

SC grants bail to Andhra Pradesh journalist in offensive remarks case

Questioning the Andhra Pradesh government over the arrest, the bench said it was necessary that Rao's journalistic rights and his fundamental right to freedom of speech were protected

SC, Supreme Court
A partial working day bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan directed the release of 70-year-old Rao, who was arrested on June 9. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, whom the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested for allegedly making disparaging remarks against greenfield capital city Amaravati on his live show.

The top court passed the order on Rao's plea challenging his arrest. 

ALSO READ: Supreme Court calls crypto laws obsolete, urges govt to act on regulation 

A partial working day bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan directed the release of 70-year-old Rao, who was arrested on June 9, noting that he did not make the statement on his show and it was one of the panellists who made the alleged derogatory remarks.

Questioning the Andhra Pradesh government over the arrest, the bench said it was necessary that Rao's journalistic rights and his fundamental right to freedom of speech were protected. 

"The petitioner himself did not make the statement on the live TV show and his journalistic rights need to be protected so that his freedom of speech is also protected. We direct that the petitioner be released in the FIR subject to conditions imposed by the trial court," the bench ordered.

The bench, however, asked Rao not to make any derogatory statements on his show or allow anyone else to make the same.

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Rao from Hyderabad for hosting a programme, where alleged disparaging remarks against greenfield capital city Amaravati were made.

The comments were made by one of the panellists on a TV show hosted by Rao on June 6. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Attack on Iran 'brazen act' by state that appears to be rogue: Mehbooba

Mohan Charan Majhi's govt puts industry on fast track, jobs trail in Odisha

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor, injured victims

Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

Bodies of six Air India crash victims handed over to relatives, say police

Topics :Supreme CourtAndhra PradeshAmaravati

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story