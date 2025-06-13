Home / India News / ED conducts fresh searches in Bihar govt tenders' irregularities case

ED conducts fresh searches in Bihar govt tenders' irregularities case

Several "incriminating" evidence and documents were seized during the raids that were carried out against some people and travel agents "connected" to the contractor

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The agency had conducted similar raids against certain government officials in this case in March and had seized Rs 11.64 crore. Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted fresh searches in a money laundering case linked to an alleged contractor-bureaucrats nexus in Bihar where purported irregularities were detected in the tenders issued by the state government.

The raids were conducted at nine locations in Patna and Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Surat (Gujrarat) and Panipat (Haryana) on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case linked to Patna-based contractor Rishu Shree, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

Several "incriminating" evidence and documents were seized during the raids that were carried out against some people and travel agents "connected" to the contractor, it said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the special vigilance unit (SVU) of Bihar government against Rishu Shree and others.

The companies of the contractor take contracts and sub-contracts in various Bihar government departments like water resources, health, public health engineering, urban development, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), education, building and construction and rural works department.

It is alleged to that the contractor has a "nexus" with various government officials to facilitate tenders for "illicit" personal gains, the ED said.

The agency had conducted similar raids against certain government officials in this case in March and had seized Rs 11.64 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bihar government Enforcement Directorate Bihar

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

