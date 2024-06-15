Flood prevention work to be completed before onset of monsoon: Haryana govt

Haryana's Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources, Abhe Singh Yadav Friday visited several villages in the Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, where significant damage had occurred during the 2023 floods.

He directed the officers to implement protective measures in crucial areas prone to flooding.

According to an official statement released here, Yadav inspected various sites of the border dam of Tangri River along with the officers and also directed them to the drains cleaned and widened so the flood water can be easily managed during the monsoon season.

He directed the officials concerned that flood prevention works be completed before June 30. The embankments at crucial points on the Markanda River must be strengthened using sandbags or cement concrete bags to ensure their strength, the statement read.