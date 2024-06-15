Home / India News / Flood prevention work to be completed before onset of monsoon: Haryana govt

Flood prevention work to be completed before onset of monsoon: Haryana govt

During the 2023 monsoon season, all rivers in Haryana, such as the Yamuna, Ghaggar, Markanda, and Tangri, had surpassed their danger levels

Floods, Yamuna water level, Red fort
During the 2023 monsoon season, all rivers in Haryana, such as the Yamuna, Ghaggar, Markanda, and Tangri, had surpassed their danger levels. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 6:48 AM IST
Haryana's Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources, Abhe Singh Yadav Friday visited several villages in the Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, where significant damage had occurred during the 2023 floods.

He directed the officers to implement protective measures in crucial areas prone to flooding.

According to an official statement released here, Yadav inspected various sites of the border dam of Tangri River along with the officers and also directed them to the drains cleaned and widened so the flood water can be easily managed during the monsoon season.

He directed the officials concerned that flood prevention works be completed before June 30. The embankments at crucial points on the Markanda River must be strengthened using sandbags or cement concrete bags to ensure their strength, the statement read.

Yadav further urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any flood-related information to the officials of the Irrigation Department.

He mentioned that during the 2023 monsoon season, all rivers in Haryana, such as the Yamuna, Ghaggar, Markanda, and Tangri, had surpassed their danger levels, with maximum discharge higher compared to the discharge recorded in the 2022 monsoon season.

Due to floodwaters, 680 villages were affected, and 1,95,956 acres of land were submerged because of excessive rainfall in Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts, he said.

Topics :FloodsFlood in IndiaHaryana GovernmentHaryanaMonsoon rains

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

