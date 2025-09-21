Adopt indigenous products in daily use: Amit Shah's appeal to citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked people to adopt indigenous products in daily use as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

Shah also said that for the fulfilment of the resolve for a self-reliant India, the NEXT Gen GST reforms will have a major role.

The home minister said that in his address to the nation, PM Modi called for adopting 'swadeshi' and explained how NEXT Gen GST will strengthen self-reliance.

Shah said initiatives have been taken to reduce GST in sectors like agriculture, health, textiles, and man-made fiber to boost manufacturing.