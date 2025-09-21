Home / India News / Adopt indigenous products in daily use: Amit Shah's appeal to citizens

Adopt indigenous products in daily use: Amit Shah's appeal to citizens

Shah also said that for the fulfilment of the resolve for a self-reliant India, the NEXT Gen GST reforms will have a major role

Amit Shah, Home Minister
"You too can adopt indigenous products in your daily use, make every home a symbol of swadeshi, and contribute to building a self-reliant nation," Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi with hashtag 'GSTBachatUtsav'. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked people to adopt indigenous products in daily use as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

Shah also said that for the fulfilment of the resolve for a self-reliant India, the NEXT Gen GST reforms will have a major role.

The home minister said that in his address to the nation, PM Modi called for adopting 'swadeshi' and explained how NEXT Gen GST will strengthen self-reliance.

Shah said initiatives have been taken to reduce GST in sectors like agriculture, health, textiles, and man-made fiber to boost manufacturing.

"You too can adopt indigenous products in your daily use, make every home a symbol of swadeshi, and contribute to building a self-reliant nation," Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi with hashtag 'GSTBachatUtsav'.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will accelerate India's growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for aatmanirbhar Bharat and linking a boost to 'swadeshi' products to the country's prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navaratri, which will mark the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said swadeshi will render strength to the country's prosperity in a similar way it powered India's freedom movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andaman CID submits 50,000 page charge sheet in ANSCBL loan scam case

Ladakh witnessing unprecedented growth with focus on modern governance: L-G

GST among most significant tax reforms in India's history: Haryana CM

PM claiming 'sole ownership' of GST reforms sought since 2017: Congress

Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Topics :Amit ShahIndiaGST

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story