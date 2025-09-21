Home / India News / Ladakh witnessing unprecedented growth with focus on modern governance: L-G

Ladakh has witnessed unprecedented growth since becoming a Union Territory (in 2019), with the administration committed to sustainable and inclusive governance, Gupta said

The LG said Ladakh's transformation reflects its focus on renewable energy adoption, paperless governance, and modern administrative reforms, making it a model for other states and Union territories.
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
The Union Territory of Ladakh is witnessing unprecedented growth with focus on modern governance, renewable energy and people-centric development, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Sunday.

Addressing the Lead Impact Conclave here, he said education, health, and tourism remain the foremost priorities of his administration.

Ladakh has witnessed unprecedented growth since becoming a Union Territory (in 2019), with the administration committed to sustainable and inclusive governance, Gupta said.

The LG said Ladakh's transformation reflects its focus on renewable energy adoption, paperless governance, and modern administrative reforms, making it a model for other states and Union territories.

Our endeavour is to ensure that Ladakh becomes a benchmark of balanced development, where economic progress is pursued in harmony with our cultural values and sensitive ecosystem, he said.

Gupta said his administration is committed to provide quality education, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and promote tourism as a key driver of livelihood generation, especially for the youth.

He highlighted the recent launch of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, aimed at improving women's health and family well-being through awareness, screening, and timely access to medical facilities.

The campaign reflects the administration's resolve to ensure that every family in Ladakh has access to quality healthcare services, he said.

The LG also stressed the importance of strengthening the cooperative movement in Ladakh.

Our administration is working to promote cooperatives, empower Self-Help Groups, and connect local producers with wider markets, thereby creating sustainable livelihoods and ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every household, he said.

Referring to Ladakh's identity, Gupta said, Pashmina is our pride, and with the GI tag, artisans particularly women are gaining recognition and building better incomes.

Commending the spirit of the conclave, the LG said such platforms bring together citizens, NGOs, businesses, and institutions to work collectively for the region's growth.

We will not just make plans but implement them. We will turn ideas into action and make Ladakh a land of hope and opportunity where development is inclusive, modern, and environmentally responsible, he said.

Social entrepreneurs, civil society members, and representatives from diverse sectors attended the conclave and expressed their commitment to Ladakh's progress.

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

