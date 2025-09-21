Andaman CID submits 50,000 page charge sheet in ANSCBL loan scam case

The CID of Andaman and Nicobar Police has filed a 50,000-page chargesheet in the ANSCBL loan scam case and has named 100 people and firms as accused, including Congress's ex-Andaman MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, an officer said on Sunday.

The chargesheet was filed on Saturday in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Port Blair.

A total of eight accused, including Sharma, K Murugan, managing director, ANSCBL and K Kalaivanan, manager (loan), have been arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Limited (ANSCBL) loan scam.

Sharma is a former chairman of ANSCBL.

Speaking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (CID), Jitendra Kumar Meena said, "During the course of investigation, a total of 23 shell companies were identified and busted. These entities had no genuine business operations and were created solely for fraudulently availing high-value loans and diverting public funds." "Our officers conducted more than 10 search and seizure operations at various offices, residences, and business premises of the accused persons and firms, across Andaman and Nicobar Islands and documents, loan files, property papers, electronic devices, bank records, and registers were seized," the SSP said.