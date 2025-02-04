Aero India Show 2025: Check registration process, tickets, venue and more

The much-awaited Aero India 2025 will take place in Bengaluru from February 10–14 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka. Aero India is the country’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays.

This biennial event, organised by the Ministry of Defense, brings aviation and defence enthusiasts from across the world. The event will also bring together industry leaders, international defence, and aviation experts as well as the general public.

Regarded as one of Asia's biggest air shows, Aero India provides an important stage for exhibiting both military and commercial aviation innovations. The first three days of the show are devoted to business travellers and the latter two days are available to the general public.

Aero India 2025: Ticket prices

Here is a breakdown of the ticket prices if you intend to attend the air show:

• Business Pass- Indian nationals have to pay Rs 5,000, while foreign nationals have to pay USD 50.

• ADVA Pass- USD 50 for foreign nationals, Rs 1,000 for Indian citizens

• General Visitor Pass- USD 50 for foreigners, Rs 2,500 for Indian citizens

• Access to the venue's numerous exhibitions, conferences, and air displays will be provided via these passes. The cost of tickets for foreign visitors is in US dollars, and there are individual price levels for public visitors, VIP access, and business delegates.

How to register 2025 air show tickets?

• Go to the official website of Aero India at ataeroindia.gov.in.

• On the homepage, press on the “Visitor Registration” section.

• Select your pass category based on your intended visit.

• Fill in your details, including your name and mobile number.

• Pay the registration fee and press “Submit.”

• Once your registration is finished, you’ll get your pass for Aero India 2025.

Aero India 2025: Show timings

The regular timings for the air show are 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, giving visitors plenty of opportunity to explore exhibits, go to workshops, and witness exciting aerial displays. The public's last chance to witness the amazing air displays by military aircraft, helicopters, and drones will be on February 13 and 14.

Aero India 2025: Highlights

Aerial displays are only one aspect of Aero India 2025. Numerous cutting-edge aerospace and defence technologies will be on display at the event which are as follows:

Aerial Exhibitions: Watch stunning flyovers and aerobatic performances by both domestic and foreign teams, showcasing cutting-edge fighter aircraft, helicopters, and drones.

Technology displays: Visit exhibits from international and Indian manufacturers to learn about the latest technologies in aerospace and defence technologies.

Workshops and Conferences: Take part in insightful sessions and seminars about the future of defence and aviation.

Commercial Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders and find new business opportunities in the defence and aerospace industries.

Aero India: Overview

The Defence Exhibition Organisation, Ministry of Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space, Union Civil Aviation Ministry, and other relevant organisations organise the biennial 'Aero India' air show and aviation exhibition. The show was first inaugurated in 1996 and has proved to be an important military aviation display since then.

The official Aero India website contains complete information on the Aero India Air Show, including registration, ticket prices, venue information, event timings, and much more. The website will provide all the necessary details to witness a smooth and successful air show in Bengaluru.