Aero India 2025: Traffic advisory issued ahead of air show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police issued traffic advisory, including restrictions and diversions at many places near the Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 14

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory for traffic restrictions and diversions near the Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 14, ahead of Aero India 2025.
 
The traffic police issued a press statement mentioning the traffic arrangement to ensure smooth movement and safety of attendees. The arrangements will come into effect from 5 am on February 10 to 10 pm on February 14.
 
Visitors are advised to use the G K V K campus' free parking space and use free bus shuttle services. 

Parking Arrangements 

Visitors can park in designated areas based on their access zones:

Free Parking 

  • Free parking is available in GKVK Campus 
  • BMTC will provide free AC shuttle buses between GKVK and the event venue. 

Paid Parking 

  • ADVA (Air Display Viewing Area) 
  • Parking - Entry via Gate 8 & 9. 
  • Domestic Area Parking - Entry via Gate 5.

Parking prohibition

Parking for all vehicles on the following routes is strictly prohibited on both sides of the road:
  • Nagenahalli to Ford Show Room (B B Road) via Gantiganahalli Circle, 
  • Mekhri Circle to Devanahalli, 
  • Bagaluru Cross to Sathanur via Bagaluru Main Road, 
  • Nagawar Jn via – Thanisandra Main Road to Reva College, 
  • FTI Junction to Hennur Cross, 
  • Hennuru Cross to Begur Back gate, 
  • Nagenahalli Gate to Yelahanka Circle, 
  • MVIT Cross to Narayanapura Railway Cross, 
  • Kogilu Cross to Kannuru Junction, 
  • Mattikere Cross to Unnikrsihnan Junction, 
  • Jalahalli Cross to Gangamma Circle.

Alternate Route to Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL)

For those heading to KIAL, alternative routes have been suggested to avoid congestion:
  • From East: KR Puram → Hennur Cross → Kannur → Begur (Back Gate) → KIAL.
  • From West: Goraguntepalya → BEL Circle → Rajanakunte → MVIT → KIAL. From
  • South: Mysore Road → Goraguntepalya → Rajanakunte → MVIT Cross → KIAL.

Aero India 2024: Suggested Routes 

Traffic authorities have provided specific routes to help visitors reach their designated parking areas: 

From Bengaluru East 

  • To ADVA Parking: KR Puram → Nagavara → Jakkuru Cross → Yelahanka Bypass → Palanahalli Gate → ADVA Parking. To Domestic Area Parking: KR Puram → Hennur Cross → Kannur → Bagaluru → Vidyanagar Cross → Domestic Area Parking. 

From Bengaluru West 

  • To ADVA Parking: Goraguntepalya → BEL Circle → MS Palya → Doddaballapura Road → ADVA Parking. 
  • To Domestic Area Parking: Goraguntepalya → BEL Circle → Rajanakunte → MVIT Cross → Domestic Area Parking. 

From Bengaluru South 

  • To ADVA Parking: Mysore Road → Nayandahalli → BEL Circle → Doddaballapura Road → ADVA Parking.
  • To Domestic Area Parking: Mysore Road → Goraguntepalya → Rajanakunte → Vidyanagar Cross → Domestic Area Parking. 

Aero India 2025: Prohibited vehicles

All heavy goods vehicles, movement of trucks, and private buses are prohibited on both sides of the road. The exhibition will run from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM each day. 

Aero India 2025 dates

One of Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibitions, Aero India 2025, will take place from February 10-14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.
 

About Aero India 2025

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru, organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Aero India is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays. The first Aero India show was held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, in 1996.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

