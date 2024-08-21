Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Africa's natural resources, demographic advantage attract investors: VP

VP said that resurgent Africa, rising India can give strong impetus to south-south cooperation specially in areas like clean technology, climate-resilient agriculture, maritime security, connectivity

He added that India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme offers enormous opportunities for mutual development. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 21 2024
Africa's natural resources, demographic advantage and growing economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area make it an attractive destination for investments, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday.

He also said that India's new-age digital technologies and its space programme offer huge opportunities for Africa to increase cooperation with India.

He was addressing CII's India-Africa Business Conclave here.

He added that India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme offers enormous opportunities for mutual development.

The vice president said that resurgent Africa and rising India can give a strong impetus to south-south cooperation specially in areas like clean technology, climate-resilient agriculture, maritime security, and connectivity.

"India's space programme offers Africa tech-based solutions to advance towards achieving sustainable development. This is an area that offers enormous avenues," he said adding that India is Africa's fourth largest trading partner with USD 85 billion bilateral trade.


First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

