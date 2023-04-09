Home / India News / After 4.1, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes Nicobar Island

After 4.1, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes Nicobar Island

A few hours ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island

After 4.1, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes Nicobar Island

Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
A second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted NCS.

A few hours ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.59 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

