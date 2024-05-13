Home / India News / After Delhi, now schools in Jaipur evacuated after receiving bomb threats

After Delhi, now schools in Jaipur evacuated after receiving bomb threats

At least four schools in Jaipur have received bomb threats via email. Police teams, along with bomb squads and sniffer dogs, have been deployed to conduct searches

School,Security personnel,bomb threat
Security personnel inspect a class room at School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
At least four schools in the capital city of Rajasthan, Jaipur, received bomb threats via email on Monday, prompting authorities to evacuate students and staff members, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Police teams, bomb squads, and sniffer dogs have been deployed to the affected schools to conduct thorough searches.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph stated, "Four to five schools have received bomb threats, and police have immediately responded by deploying personnel to the schools."

The threats were communicated via email, and authorities are currently working to trace the sender, according to police statements.

More than 150 schools in Delhi received bomb threats on May 1


This incident follows a similar pattern observed some weeks ago when bomb threats were sent to over 150 schools in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). Nearly identical emails had been sent claiming that explosives had been planted on the school premises, triggering panic among staff, students, and parents.

However, the incident turned out to be a hoax, according to Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Public School (Mathura Road), DPS (Saket), Sanskriti School, Amity School (Saket), DAV (Model Town), DPS (Dwarka), and St. Mary School (Mayur Vihar) were among the schools targeted.

Authorities initially suspected a "deeper conspiracy" because the threats coincided with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Both Delhi and Noida police conducted extensive searches at the schools mentioned in the threats but found nothing alarming.

On May 1, Lt Governor VK Saxena of Delhi announced that the Delhi Police had identified the source of the bomb threat emails targeting multiple schools in the region. He assured that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators once they were apprehended.

This is a developing story.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

