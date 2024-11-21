Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

After taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan, K Murthy takes charge as CAG

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India K Sanjay Murthy, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
K Sanjay Murthy, former higher education secretary, on Thursday took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

He belongs to Indian Administrative Service of Himachal Pradesh cadre (1989 batch).

Murthy succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, who demitted office on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prior to this, Murthy was Secretary, Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education. He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and CEO, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Before his tenure at the Centre, Murthy served on important assignments in the state government of Himachal Pradesh. He has wide experience in administrative, social, economic, and infrastructure fields.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

