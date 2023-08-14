Home / India News / After viral video of vegetable vendor, Rahul Gandhi has lunch with him

After viral video of vegetable vendor, Rahul Gandhi has lunch with him

Sharing his picture with Rameshwar, Gandhi said in Hindi on X, "Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, the glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi (Left) and Rameshwar (Right)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had lunch with Rameshwar, a vegetable vendor who was seen in a recent social media video breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation.

"Those who move forward with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (India's destiny makers)'," Gandhi said.

The Congress also shared their picture on X, earlier known as Twitter, and said, "Rameshwar ji had expressed his desire to meet the people's hero. They met up."

In pictures of the meeting shared by several people on X, Gandhi and Rameshwar can be seen having lunch at the former's home here and the two sharing light moments during the meeting.

In the viral video, Rameshwar was seen with his empty hand-cart, saying that he could not buy tomatoes as the prices were very high.

Asked if he would buy some other vegetable, he said, "paise nahin hain" and then broke down. The video had gone viral and had been shared by Gandhi as well as several other Congress leaders to hit out at the government over rising prices.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressVegetables

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

