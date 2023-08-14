Home / India News / Man in Delhi arrested for creating bomb hoax at Kashmere Gate metro station

Man in Delhi arrested for creating bomb hoax at Kashmere Gate metro station

Rahul Gupta, a native of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, made the call in an inebriated state on Sunday, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikipedia

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb planted at Kashmere Gate metro station, police said on Monday.

Rahul Gupta, a native of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, made the call in an inebriated state on Sunday, they said.

At 8:22 pm on Sunday, Kashmere Gate metro police station received a call from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room that a bomb had been planted at Kashmere Gate metro station, a senior police officer said.

An intensive search was carried out but no bomb or suspicious article was found on the metro station premises, they said.

The identity of the person who called the CISF control room was established, his personal details were obtained and he was arrested later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Ram Gopal Naik said.

During interrogation, Gupta revealed that he works at a spare parts shop at Church Road, Kashmere Gate and had made the call in an inebriated state to create alarm among the public on the occasion of Independence Day, he said.

Also Read

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Titagarh Rail gets LoA for Rs 857-crore order from GMRC; stock rallies 5%

I-Day: 954 police personnel to be awarded; CRPF to get 33 gallantry awards

Very inspiring: PM Modi hails President Murmu's address to nation

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts Meghalaya, northern parts of Bangladesh

Times Group MD calls on Prez Murmu; hands over 'Femina' featuring her

I-Day eve address: Prez says inflation successfully contained by govt, RBI

Topics :DelhiDelhi MetroMetro RailBomb call

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story